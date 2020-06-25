Weis Markets and Pocono Raceway Launch Hometown Heroes Program

Weis Markets and Pocono Raceway are proud to announce the Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond. Weis Markets is the official grocery store of Pocono Raceway.

Weis Markets is marking its third year as a Pocono Raceway partner. To nominate a Weis Markets Hometown Hero, go to: www.poconoraceway.com/hometown .

Members of the Weis Markets staff, Pocono Raceway Fan Council and Pocono Raceway employees will select one overall ‘Hometown Hero’ and one person to receive the ‘Above & Beyond Award.’ The selected ‘Hometown Hero’ will receive a $500 Weis Markets Gift Card and a VIP experience, for four, to the NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway in 2021. The ‘Above and Beyond Award’ recipient will receive a $250 Weis Markets Gift Card and a $250 Pocono Raceway Gift Card. Nominations for the Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program are due by July 22, 2020.

“We are proud to team up with Pocono Raceway to recognize the everyday heroes in the communities we serve”, said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing at Weis Markets. “As a locally focused company, we’ve seen firsthand how people in our communities come together to help each other during challenging times. We look forward to recognizing our Hometown Heroes.”

The historic NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, live on FS1, at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26. The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. It will be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute, airing live on FOX, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race will broadcast live on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. The final race of the doubleheader weekend will be the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350, live on FS1, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday.

