Macon IL Speedway Ready To Get Back At It Saturday

While Mother Nature washed Macon Speedway out last weekend, drivers are ready to take back to the track this Saturday night, June 27 for a full seven division show. Last weekend would’ve been a treat had rain not arrived with strong fields of cars pitside.

A field of 20 BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds were on hand last weekend before the rains came. That matched the full field the track saw on opening night as well, when Jacob Steinkoenig, of Highland, IL took the victory. The class looks like it will provide some great entertainment all season long.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model class has handful of drivers that will compete hard for victories every week. Springfield, IL’s Jake Little won on opening night but the battle with Dakota Ewing, Chris Dick, Jose Parga, and Colby Sheppard was fun to watch. More of that is expected this week with maybe a couple more to throw in as well. A $100 bonus will be on the line for the overall top qualifier, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

Opening night was a tough one for the DIRTcar Pro Mod drivers as numerous cautions led to shortening the feature laps. That said, those who finished in the top half of the field are highly talented drivers who will keep things interesting all year long. Billy Knebel leads the standings heading into Saturday, after winning on opening night. It should also be noted he finished second in the A-Mod race with the same car.

2019 was a story of Dennis Vander Meersh and Scott Landers in the DIRTcar Sportsman class. Opening night was no different. Both had good numbers at pill draw which put them up front in their heat. Vander Meersh won with Landers taking second. The same happened in the feature, which reminded many of last year. The two will be the ones to shoot for this Saturday.

Bobby Beiler leads the field of Archers Alley Street Stocks into Saturday’s action after his win on opening night. Beiler did it in convincing style after starting at the tail of the field. Veteran Guy Taylor finished second that night in the Bub Russell car. Russell, unfortunately, passed away in the offseason and Taylor was tabbed to carry on his dream with the new ride. The Street Stocks arguably put on some of the most exciting action week after week.

Last year’s DIRTcar Hornet champion, Brady Reed, of Decatur, IL, looks like the one to beat again, as he leads the points going into Saturday. Reed won on opening night, with a pretty solid 15 car field on hand.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis are led by Micro veteran Jeremy Camp of Sullivan, IL. Anytime you see the #23 show up at Macon, you know he is one to beat. Tyler Robbins, Paul Day, Larry Drake, and Molly Day are top five in the standings heading into the event.

It was announced this week that Macon Speedway will also be back in action on Saturday, July 4, celebrating the holiday with racing and fireworks. Midgets will be in action for the first time this year, a tuneup for the POWRi shows coming up in August. The DIRTcar Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be running in the 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40’s, while the Archers Alley Street Stocks and Hornets will also be on the card.

This Saturday’s event is sponsored by Air King and will have pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15 with kids 11 and under free.

Macon Speedway PR