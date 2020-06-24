South Boston Speedway cancels Saturday's season opener

Due to restrictions in Phase 3 of the re-opening plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia and implications to the speedway’s insurance coverage, South Boston Speedway officials have no choice but to cancel Saturday night’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s racing program and post-race fireworks show. Track officials said refunds will be provided to those fans who purchased advance tickets for the event.

“We are extremely disappointed in having to cancel the event,” South Boston Speedway officials said.

“Unfortunately, circumstances over which we have no control make it impossible for us to proceed with the event. We very much appreciate the support we have received from competitors, fans and sponsors as we have attempted to start our 2020 season.”

Under the Commonwealth’s Phase 3 re-opening plan, the speedway would be limited to a capacity of 1,000 patrons.

“The Phase 3 guidelines still make it impossible for us to hold our exciting events for the race fans and to employ the 100 people in our county every weekend. We hope to be able to open our 2020 season soon.”