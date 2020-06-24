Drive-In Movies, Fireworks Display to Benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

Hey you guys!!! Grab some popcorn and snacks, load up the family and set the GPS to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a night of film, fireworks and fun to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities on Wednesday, July 1.

America’s Home for Racing will host the first-of-its kind Speedway Children’s Charities fundraiser, bringing the cult-classic movie “The Goonies” to life on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV. Families can tune in from the comfort and safety of their vehicles through an FM radio transmitter, practicing safe social distancing all while enjoying the popular 1985 adventure-comedy. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Following the show, guests will be treated to one of the first Fourth of July fireworks spectacles in the region as a dazzling pyrotechnic display lights up the night at approximately 9 p.m.

“What better way to kick off a fun-filled holiday weekend than spending time with family, enjoying a classic movie and giant fireworks display under the stars,” said Kelly Watts, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter. “All of that while supporting Speedway Children’s Charities, giving back to communities in need right here in the Charlotte region, and you just can’t beat a night at the drive-in.”

Admission is just $40 per car, with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. Click here to purchase tickets in advance. Restroom facilities will be available. Otherwise, guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles to follow the latest best practices for social distancing.

Can’t make it July 1? Speedway Children’s Charities will host a second drive-in movie night on July 8, with the 2016 animated film “The Secret Life of Pets” lighting up the screen. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Entry for the July 8 event is just $30 per car.

