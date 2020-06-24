Late Models and ATQMRA to make first starts of 2020 Saturday at Mahoning valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway welcomes back into action their Late Model division for the first time this season along with the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association (ATQMRA).



Included in the night’s action will be Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks. Race time is 6:00 pm.



Also, fans will have the opportunity for a meet and greet with most recent Hobby Stock feature winner and current class point leader Trisha Connolly as she will have her always perfect looking No. 2 car on display from 4:00 to 5:00 pm in front of the main entrance.



2020 will mark the 43rd season for the Late Model division which began in 1970. Frankie Althouse 2019-20 champion has moved over to the Sportsman Modified class, however, there are still the likes of Mahoning’s all-time winner Mike Sweeney, who is fresh off a win last Sunday at Evergreen Raceway and Jeremy Miller, who both, along with Althouse, led the way the past few seasons with wins and top-three point tallies.



Samantha Osborn, the 2019 Most Improved Driver award winner will be back and looking to gain her second career win and more. Avery Arthofer, a top-5 point finisher and Rookie of the Year has been on the cusp of her first in-class win and should be poised to make it happen this year.



Also looking to be in action will be the exciting Broc Brown, who has a knack for getting to the front and is a constant threat to win whenever he rolls into the track.



Veteran Geno Steigerwalt, the Cooper’s, Todd and Rich, father and son duo Mike and Seth VanFossen, Dylan Osborn and a number of others will be prepared to take the first checkered flag of the year as well.



In what has become customary over the past number of years, the Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic powered by VP Racing Fuels ATQMRA opens their season at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Saturday night will mark the time-honored club’s 64th consecutive season, dating back to 1956.



The TQ’s began racing at Mahoning in 1987 with Mike Adams leading the way with 20 career track victories. The TQ Midgets are credited with being the fastest cars to ever record a lap. Matt Roselli holds the all-time speed mark at 8.825-seconds at 101 mph.



2019 club champion Joey Bailey will lead the charge into the ¼-mile bullring only this year he will behind the wheel of the iconic No. 1B for owners Barry and Donna Boyd.



Pit gates open at 10:30 am. There will be early paid practice from noon to 2:30 pm priced at $25 per car. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Diver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Heat races get underway at 6:00 pm.



Adult grandstand admission is $14. $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



The track will be silent on Saturday, July 4 and then return on July 11 with race number two of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series, featuring the George Wambold Tribute 81 for Modifieds paying $2500-to-win and $500 for 10th.



Included on the July 11 card will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR