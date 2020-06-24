Larry King Kaw’s Langley Speedway’s 70th Season Officially Kicks Off July 4, 2020

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway announced today they will be officially starting their 2020 racing season on July 4th. This comes after Governor Northam announced Virginia will move into phase 3 on July 1 which allows outdoor sports venues to host a limited amount of spectators as well as a full field of competitors. This event will be NASCAR sanctioned. The lineup for opening night will be a stellar one with the Taylor Waste Services Late Models racing twin 50s in their only night of racing before the 12th Annual Hampton Heat which takes place on July 18th. Other divisions racing July 4th will be the Virginia Sprint Car Series, Harris Truck Shop Super Trucks, Farley Financial UCARs, and the Cycle City Corp Legends and Bandoleros. Due to the uncertainty of an opening date the past few weeks, Langley will not have fireworks on July 4th but instead will be moving them to September 5th.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place around the facility including social distancing signs encouraging all spectators and competitors to maintain space between each other, restrooms being routinely cleaned and sanitized, and race teams separated by 10ft. apart. Langley will also encourage all spectators and crewman to wear masks but they will not be mandatory. A limited amount of tickets for July 4th will go on sale June 25th at 11am on Langley-speedway.com.

With no race taking place on June 27th, Langley Speedway will instead host an open practice with gates opening at 9am and practicing taking pace 11am-5pm for all divisions. Practice tires for most divisions will be available. To purchase tires ahead of June 27th call the track office at 757-865-7223.

A full 2020 schedule, including a new season finale on October 31st and Day of Destruction on November 7th will be released in the coming days.

Langley Speedway PR