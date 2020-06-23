Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship at MCTI Established By Mattioli Foundation and Pocono Raceway

The Mattioli Foundation, in conjunction with Pocono Raceway, have established the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship for students pursuing professional skills at the Monroe Career & Technical Institute (MCTI.) This scholarship recognizes and celebrates the achievements of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

“Jimmie Johnson is a champion on and off the track,” said Nick Igdalsky, Director of the Mattioli Foundation and CEO of Pocono Raceway. “In addition to being one of the most accomplished NASCAR competitors of all time, Jimmie will go down as one of the best ambassadors our industry has had the privilege to know. Our extended Raceway family appreciates all he has done to support youth-based efforts to bring new fans into our sport, STEAM-related program for educators and students, and introducing inclusive initiatives, such as our infield playground, for those of all abilities to enjoy together. The establishment of this scholar ensures Jimmie Johnson’s legacy with live on within our community for years to come.”

The Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship will provide $4,800 to students at MCTI each year, for the next 23 years. This timeframe correlates to the number of seasons in which Johnson has competed in at least one NASCAR-sanctioned race. For each additional year in which Johnson compete in a NASCAR race at ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ the Mattioli Foundation and Pocono Raceway will add one additional year of support for this scholarship. Those eligible to receive portions of this scholarship include students who have demonstrated professional skills throughout their time at MCTI. Professional skills, as outlined by MCTI, teach and assess such things as attendance, work ethic, teamwork, etc. MCTI stresses these skills as a result of employers requesting to find strong, dedicated individuals for their respective organizations.

“MCTI is excited and honored to be sharing the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship, afforded by the Mattioli Foundation and Pocono Raceway, to the deserving students of our school,” said Dennis Virga, Director, Monroe Career & Technical Institute. “MCTI strives to provide the high-tech career and technical training to students along with professional skills associated with their career field to ensure individuals are properly prepared to enter the workforce. Thank you!”

To learn more about the Monroe Career & Technical Institute, visit www.monroecti.org.

“I want to thank the Mattioli Family and Pocono Raceway,” said Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. “What an honor to know that the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship will be able to make a difference in the community for many years. Supporting education initiatives is important to Chani and me and is the focus of our foundation. It’s especially nice to know that this gift will help continue that mission and have an impact in the Pocono area. Thanks again to the Mattioli Foundation and track.”

Pocono Raceway PR