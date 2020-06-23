Crews excited to go racing in South Boston Speedway's season opener on Saturday

Trey Crews is like many racecar drivers across the region – he wants to go racing.

Crews and many other drivers and teams will have that opportunity when South Boston Speedway opens its 2020 season Saturday night with the 7 p.m. running of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s racing program.

“I’m super excited,” Crews said with a huge smile following a test session Monday at South Boston Speedway.

“I’m really happy that South Boston Speedway has done everything it can to get us back here at the track. I’m looking forward to getting all of the fans back and to getting out here and having fun.”

The Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s, South Boston Speedway’s annual pre-Fourth of July holiday racing extravaganza,

will feature the region’s top Late Model Stock Car Division drivers and teams in twin 100-lap races.

The first of Saturday night’s pair of 100-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races will be the first event in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series that features races at South Boston Speedway, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

“The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown is something we are shooting for this season,” Crews pointed out.

“We’re going to try to give it all we’ve got that first race to get the best finish we can, and hopefully win it. That’s what we’re shooting for. It’s a lot of pressure, but being so late in the season and not having been able to race here any, I’m just very grateful to be able to come out here and have fun.”

The Halifax, Virginia resident said his test session went well, but he needs a little more speed.

“We’ve got to get better to contend for the win,” Crews pointed out.

“The track is definitely different from where we left off at the end of last year. We struggled trying to find the place on the track where the car will be comfortable. Our guys have been working really hard, and I can’t thank them enough. Hopefully we will have the car dialed in come Saturday.”

A 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are also included in the season-opening five-race program. The track’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will follow the night’s racing program.

Track points will be awarded in all four divisions.

Advance tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s, priced at $15 each, will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday.

South Boston Speedway’s main ticket office at the front gate of the speedway will be open through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to give fans the opportunity to purchase advance tickets.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult. Adult general admission tickets will be $20 each on race day.

Speedway officials will have COVID-19 safety plans in place for the event. Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the speedway facility. In addition, the menu of food and drink items at concession stands will be limited to help increase the speed of service, and fans should plan accordingly.

