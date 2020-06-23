NASCAR stock car racing tripleheader set for Grandview Speedway Saturday, June 27th

Fans will get a chance to see another exciting night of auto racing action at Grandview Speedway this Saturday, June 27, when a full show of T.P. Trailers Modified and T.P. Trailers Truck Equipment Sportsman is presented which will kick off the point season with the Blast From The Past Vintage Cars a part of the tripleheader show set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not mandatory and if you are not feeling well please consider staying home.

The NASCAR sanction will be back in place this Saturday with Advance Auto Parts as their new national sponsor. Drivers will be required to have a NASCAR license. This provides them with the highest insurance coverage of 1 million dollars along with a full point fund for fewer races run this season. NASCAR sanctioned races have been decreased from 18 to 14. The state championship payout will remain the same with a payout of $2,000.00 for 1st, $1,000 for 2nd along with a custom driver’s suit valued at $1,200.00. The National Championship will be 4 less races. Through NASCAR the Modifieds have an $8,500 point fund, and Sportsman $3,000 for track points.

Grandview Speedway will continue to offer their own point fund making the track one of very few that reward racers with two point fund payoffs at the end of the season.

Pit crew members wishing to purchase a NASCAR license will receive the same insurance at the highest amount of $1million coverage. However, if the crew chooses not to purchase a license for the remainder of the 2020 race season they can pay an extra $5.00 for each event, but will include less insurance coverage. If a driver or crew member chooses to purchase the temporary license they will receive the full insurance coverage for the night. Temporary licenses are available for $25.00 for one night, or $50 for 3 weeks.

All licenses must be shown at the pit window or there will be an extra $5 charge for pit admission.

NASCAR licenses for Modified racers are priced at $200 for the season. Sportsman racers pay $110 and pit crew members pay $100.

Racers are reminded that T.P.Trailers/Truck Equipment decals must be displayed clearly visible on the race car in order to be eligible for their bonus awards.

In other news the Blast from the Past Vintage events will now be allowing the Outlaw class which allows anyone who is not a Blast from the Past member to race in all scheduled races this year.

Two premier divisions will come together, on the same night, at the same track and it all takes place at the Grandview Speedway as the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents the Pennsylvania 410 Sprints and NASCAR 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 30 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Gates open at 5 PM. There is no NASCAR license required.

This event is part of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and will showcase the 35 lap $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup. Along with the rich payoff, this race is dedicated to one of the all-time great Sprint Car drivers, Greg Hodnett who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. Hodnett is a six time Thunder Series champion and a nine time feature winner at Grandview.

Coming up on Saturday, July 4th the Sportsman racers will be in the limelight as they take part in the Firecracker 40. And the Modifieds will make up the second part of the Holiday weekend show. Sportsman will be racing for a hefty $2,000 to win. Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $5. Children under 6 are admitted free.

Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile, banked clay track, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown in Bechtelsville, PA. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR