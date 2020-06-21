Macon IL Speedway Loses Saturday's Action Due To Rain

Macon Speedway was blessed with sunshine all day Saturday, June 20, before rain hit around 5:40, just before hotlaps were set to begin. Officials waited out the first batch of rain and started working the track. Unfortunately, a second batch of rain came in 20 minutes later, which canceled the night's action.

The pits were filled with cars, as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, and Archers Alley Street Stocks all had about 20 cars each. Others were waiting in the parking lot to see if festivities could continue.

Those who purchased tickets or pit passes are asked to keep them in a safe place until the next event to get full value.

The next race will be Saturday, June 27 with DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Admission prices for the June 27 event will be $15 for the grandstands, while children 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR