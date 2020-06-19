Flat Track Bikes To Race In Terre Haute IN Saturday

Saturday, June 20 will mark the official start of the 2020 racing season at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, IN. The track, located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, has been quiet during the spring months, due to COVID-19. Saturday’s opener will feature the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour.

Early entries for the event include the Estenson Factory Yamaha team of JD Beach, Kolby Carlisle, Mikey Rush, and Dallas Daniels. Factory Indy Rider Jared Mees will also be in action as well as last year’s Horizon Award winner, Trevor Brunner.

Eight different classes of motorcycles will pace the ½-mile oval. Fans will see action from the All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 250 Amateur, 450 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Senior 40+, Open Vintage (1980 & Older), and Holligan.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6, the motorcycle event was moved back two weeks as Indiana guidelines opened up for tracks last weekend. The June 20 event will be held with social distancing guidelines in effect, utilizing a 50% capacity rule.

At the track, pits will open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00 when practice begins, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand pricing is just $15, infield $10, and kids 11 and under will be free. Advance sale tickets are available online but will also be sold at the gate on raceday.

Entry forms, tickets, and more info are available at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR