Macon IL Speedway Set For Second Night Of 75th Season Of Racing

After one of the most successful season openers in a number of years, Macon Speedway gates are ready to swing open for a second time in 2020. The second night of the 75th season of racing will feature seven divisions on Saturday, June 20, at the world’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt track.

Headlining the show will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, after boasting a 21-car field on opening night. Jacob Steinkoenig, of Highland, IL, leads the standings, after racing to the front in a stacked field. Billy Knebel, Guy Taylor, Jeremy Nichols, and Willy Myers brought home top five finishes in the opener and will look to improve on that for night two.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models had a smaller field than expected but the racing was as competitive as any of the classes at the opener. Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, leads the points heading into the second week after claiming a victory over Dakota Ewing, last year’s champion. Chris Dick, Jose Parga, and Colby Sheppard were all threats a week ago.

Knebel, who finished second in the A-Mod race, won the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mod feature to lead the standings heading into Saturday’s event. While last week’s Pro Mod race saw a few too many cautions, the positions up front were filled with talent that should create some great races on many nights. Nick Justice, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Dalton Ewing are in the top five in points.

Dennis Vander Meersch (Sportsman), Bobby Beiler (Street Stocks), Brady Reed (Hornets), and Jeremy Camp (Micros) lead their respective divisions after one night.

Tickets and pit passes will be on sale at the gate on raceday with the same pricing as opening night. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults, while children 11 and under are free. Pits will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

Macon Speedway PR