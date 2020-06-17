Kingsport Speedway set to host first NASCAR sanctioned race of 2020

The chase for the 2020 track championships will begin as the NASCAR Weekly Series sanctioning is set to return June 19th at Kingsport Speedway.

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with Hondoctor Auto Care Pure 4 division, Late Model, Sportsman, Mod 4 and, Pure Street!

This event is the first NASCAR sanctioned race at Kingsport this year. This event is scheduled for Friday, June 19th. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is coming soon as well as the revised 2020 schedule.

Prior to Friday Night Heat, there is an open practice scheduled for Thursday, June 18th from 3-8 p.m. EST

Kingsport Speedway will be following our Return to Racing Guidelines & Recommendations again this week. The guidelines and recommendations are meant to help do the speedway’s part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Kingsport Speedway’s guidelines and recommendations are largely based on the guidelines from the CDC and can be found on the track’s website and social media sites.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

