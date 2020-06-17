Homestead Miami Speedway to host three high school graduations

This past Sunday, Homestead-Miami Speedway welcomed about 1,000 South Florida service members to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 as they watched Denny Hamlin take the checkered flag. Over the next week, they will host three local high schools at the South Florida track so that their graduating seniors will have the opportunity to experience that long-awaited victory lap.

The senior classes of Columbus High School (Miami), Palm Glades Preparatory Academy (Miami) and Chambers High School (Homestead) will take part in graduating ceremonies - from their vehicles - on the 1.5-mile oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway. The students will celebrate their accomplishments by crossing the finish line on the famed track prior to accepting their diplomas.

The scheduled ceremonies are as follows:

Columbus High School Saturday, June 20 9:30 am

Palm Glades Preparatory Academy Monday, June 22 6:00 pm

Chambers High School Tuesday, June 23 6:00 pm

“These are challenging times we are all facing, and it’s gratifying to know we’re able to bring some enjoyment for these students,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “They all have very bright futures, and hopefully this is something they will always cherish. To receive your diploma at the same spot where Jimmie Johnson clinched a NASCAR-record seven championships is pretty special.”

"We want to thank Al Garcia and his wonderful team at HMS for helping us bring this amazing and once in a life-time opportunity to our senior class," said Columbus High School President Thomas Kruczek. "With the foresight and ingenuity of the HMS and CCHS Graduation Committees, this will be a notable and fun event that will forever be remembered by all who attend."

“Students and teachers have all had to adapt to a unique learning environment to succeed, and through all of this our Eagles have soared,” said Mrs. Aishia McQueen, Principal at Palm Glades. “Some of our seniors are family firsts to graduate and others to ever attend college. We are humbled by the generosity of the Homestead-Miami Speedway in honoring the Palm Glades Academy class of 2020.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR