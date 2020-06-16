More money available for competitors in VP Race Fuels Rogers Memorial on June 20 at Grandview

Actual Saturday night stock car racing competition returns to Grandview Speedway this Saturday night. The Third Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is set to reward the winner of the 50-lap Big Block/Small Block Classic with at least $7,500. Quite a few outsiders are expected to show up and challenge the regulars. Every racer that makes the starting field earns $1,000 or more. Adding more interest is the recent announcement that We The Fans (W*T*F*) have posted $500 as a Hard Charger Award.

American Racer, the track tire supplier, is posting $1,000 to be divided equally amongst four drivers that do not qualify for the big race. The winners will be selected by luck of the draw.

Rogers, the man who built the one-third-mile, banked clay track along with his father, was one of the most respected auto racing promoters in the business.

Many well-known racing talents have expressed interest in being a part of this event which will kick off the 58th consecutive season of stock car racing at the Bechtelsville oval. In addition to track regulars such as Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler, Colt Harris, Mike Lisowski, Skyler Sherrif, Dan Wasenpacher, Rick Laubach, Justin Grim, Clay Butler, Ron Myers and others. A number of outsiders, non-regulars, including Ryan Watt and Ryan Godown are expected to test their talents in a quest for the big bucks.

New Yorker Matt Sheppard was the big winner last year.

A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the 50-lap main event. Sportsman stock cars will be featured as the second part of the show. Rules can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Adult admission is $28 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay just $5. Those under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 and no special license is required. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. while pit gates open at 4 p.m.

Bring Dad out to enjoy a night of great racing and celebrate Father’s Day.

It is recommended that all attending wear a mask when they cannot practice social distancing but it is not mandatory. Also there is no COVID-19 waiver to be signed for the event.

Fans that are not sitting with family members are asked to practice social distancing. There are ample seating areas to do that when possible.”

Attendees are being asked, if possible, to provide exact change for tickets, pit passes and items being purchased at concession stands.

In addition it is suggested that those who do not feel well or feel uncomfortable being around others please do not attend.

Camping is permitted but camper vehicles must be removed from the speedway grounds the next day.

Once this event is completed the point battles for the track championships will get underway with the T.P.Trailer Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman in action on Saturday, June 27th. The Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will be an added attraction. Admission for adults will be $15. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR