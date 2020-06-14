Kyle Busch cruises to victory in Baptist Health 200 at Homestead Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch led 82 of the 134-lap race, including the final 24, en route to a victory in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday night. It was his second win in the Truck Series this year.

For Busch, it marks his seventh win overall win at Homestead-Miami Speedway and his third in the Truck Series (2010, 2013). He surpassed Todd Bodine (2) for the most Truck Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch also has won two NASCAR Cup Series races (2015, 2019) and a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series races (2009, 2010) at the South Florida track.

Busch pulled away from Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain (Alva, Fla.) on a three-wide on the final restart of the race, with seven laps remaining, to cement the win.

“I can’t say enough about this Cessna Beechcraft Toyota Tundra, it was awesome tonight,” Busch said. “It’s been awesome all year, we’ve just had some fluke things that have kind of taken us out of the running. The last restart there with Ross (Chastain) behind me, he got a good launch and I got a good shove from him down the frontstretch and then there was room there in the middle for him. Obviously, here we go. Had to give him room and we just tried to race it out on the outside and see what happens off of turn two. Just able to get that momentum off the outside. I didn’t lift much through the corner and just got that run and then those guys got side-by-side and that let me get away. Really good race for us and proud of everybody at KBM, proud of the effort. I know we’ve got issues and we’ll continue to work on that and get better.”

Ankrum finished the race second while Chastain was third and also won Stage 1 of the race. Chase Elliott (4th) and Johnny Sauter (5th) completed the top-5.

The NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway will continue Sunday with the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at 12:00 noon (FS1) and the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at 3:30 p.m. (FOX and FOX Deportes).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR