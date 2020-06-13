Three time Grammy award winner Jon Secada to perform virtual national anthem prior to Dixie Vodka 400 Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Deportes) is beginning to take on a true Miami flavor. The track will host up to 1,000 South Florida service members, the first guests to view a pro sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Former University of Miami and Dolphins Head Coach Jimmy Johnson will serve as the virtual Grand Marshal.

That zest just got a little stronger Friday, when it was announced that three-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jon Secada will sing the virtual National Anthem prior to the running of the Dixie Vodka 400 via video on FOX and FOX Deportes. Secada grew up in Hialeah and attended Hialeah High School, and is also a former teacher at Miami-Dade College.

“Jon Secada is one of the top musical talents ever to come out of the Miami area, and we are thrilled that he will bring his distinctive sound to the Dixie Vodka 400,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “As we honor the 25th anniversary of Homestead-Miami Speedway, having someone like Jon Secada perform the National Anthem adds a unique flare to this special occasion.”

“I’ve always been humbled and honored to sing at a NASCAR event...and now more than ever,” Secada added.

With a career spanning over two decades, three Grammy Awards, more than 20 million albums sold, starring roles on Broadway and numerous hits in English and Spanish, Jon Secada has been recognized as an international superstar and as one of the first bilingual artists to have worldwide crossover success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer.

This is not Secada’s first time performing the National Anthem prior to a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was bestowed that honor in 2010, before the track’s IndyCar race that year.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR