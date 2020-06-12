All American Speedway approved for testing on June 20th

All American Speedway has been approved by local and state officials for reopening of operations, beginning with a Test and Tune on Saturday, June 20th. With the state of California moving into stage three of its industry guidance, the speedway in Roseville, Calif. was approved for events without spectators by both Placer County and @the Grounds.



Saturday’s testing will have limited space available with pre-registration required. The cost is $100 per car and driver and $40 for additional pit passes. All payment and paperwork must be submitted in advance of the practice day to encourage safety and distancing. Practice will run from noon to 4pm with pit gates opening at 11am.



Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the venue and distancing of six feet from others will be required. Trucks, trailers, and cars will be assigned to pit stalls with a minimum of 12 feet between each team as well. Both the registration forms and the complete health guidelines are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com



All American Speedway and Bill McAnally Racing Promotions are looking forward to racing and having fans in the grandstands as soon as it is approved. The speedway and its officials are excited to open the gates to get cars back onto the one-third mile paved oval and is committed to moving forward as safely as possible.



2020 marks the 66th year of operations for the All American Speedway.



For event updates, please follow All American Speedway on its official website www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or on the track social media pages.



2020 All American Speedway Schedule

Subject to Change



POSTPONED - April 11 - NASCAR Racing Season Opener + Trailer Bash

POSTPONED - May 2 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

POSTPONED - May 16 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Weekly Racing

POSTPONED - June 13 – NASCAR Racing

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, July 18 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, August 15 – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH ENDURO, Kids UTV 170s, Bandolero National Qualifier

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing + UTV Races

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes NASCAR Racing + Trailer Bash

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + NASCAR Racing

Saturday, October 17 – Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows) + Megasaurus, UTV Nationals

Saturday October 24 – PUMPKIN SMASH ENDURO + Trailer Bash

AAS PR