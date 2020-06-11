Jimmy Johnson to serve as virtual grand marshal for Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (FOX and FOX Deportes, 3:30 p.m.) will be the first pro sporting event to return with guests, as the track will host up to 1,000 South Florida service members. That esteemed group will be treated to hearing the most famous word in motorsports recited by a South Florida coaching legend.

Jimmy Johnson, a longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst who will be a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the June 14 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway - virtually. As Grand Marshal, Johnson will deliver the most famous words in all of motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines!” via video on FOX and FOX Deportes just before the green flag waves for the Dixie Vodka 400.

Johnson coached both the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins during his career. While at the University of Miami, he led the team to a 52-9 record, including a 12-0 mark in 1987 when the school won the national championship.

Johnson also served as the head coach for Oklahoma State University and the Dallas Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII). Johnson, who makes his home in South Florida, now serves as a studio analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, the No. 1 NFL pregame show for 25 years.

“As someone who lives in South Florida, I’m excited to be a part of one of the biggest events in the area,” said Johnson. “I’ve given many locker room speeches and seen many spectacular sports moments, but I can’t wait to add the distinction of reciting the most famous words in all of motorsports.”

“Having a celebrity such as Jimmy Johnson participate in the Dixie Vodka 400 is what hosting a NASCAR race is all about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “We are honored that Homestead-Miami Speedway has a chance to play a key part in the return of professional sports in South Florida, as we commemorate our 25th anniversary. With Coach Johnson giving the command on this special day, it clearly speaks to the rich sports tradition that exists in Miami.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR