Thursday, Jun 11 66
Tentative 2020 Season Opening Weeks Announced -- Langley Speedway

In order to better prepare drivers, teams, and the racing community for the 2020 season, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway released a tentative schedule of what the opening weeks of the 2020 season might look like depending on when they will be allowed to start. The division line ups for each of the five released nights will remain in place.

If the first week of the schedule can’t occur, opening night will simply shift to the next date on the schedule. This will allow teams to know when they could be potentially racing and be better prepared for the start of the season if short notice is given.

The remainder of the schedule will be released once the start the season occurs. Langley Speedway looks forward to welcoming all back to the track to start the 70th season of racing at the historic venue soon.

