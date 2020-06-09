Homestead Miami Speedway to host local military personnel for Dixie Vodka on June 14

NASCAR today announced it has taken initial steps in introducing the return of guests to its events, and Homestead-Miami Speedway is the first part of this process.

For only the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, June 14, up to 1,000 South Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral will be on hand as honorary guests to view the race from the grandstands. The Dixie Vodka 400 begins at 3:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live on FOX (WSVN-TV, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

“The ability to host guests for the Dixie Vodka 400 is an important step in the return of live sporting events across the globe,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “The opening of our track 25 years ago was a sign of hope following the devastation in South Miami-Dade County as a result of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Today we are privileged and feel a deep sense of responsibility for the same chance during these challenging times. Having South Florida service members at our race is a true honor, and is very symbolic as we begin to have guests back at our NASCAR events.”

The NASCAR rollout for welcoming back guests includes a limited number for grandstand viewing only, and will continue the following week at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on Sunday, June 21.

“Miami-Dade County is proud to be the site of the return of NASCAR following COVID-19 closures across the nation earlier this year,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Sunday’s race is a fitting tribute to our South Florida service members representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command. By following the public health protocols as we continue moving to a New Normal, NASCAR is ensuring that our military members and their families can enjoy the race in a safe way.”

NASCAR’s significantly modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six-feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and it can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.

“It is with excitement and a deep sense of history that the City of Homestead looks forward to being the venue for the first Florida “re-opened” sporting event with guests in attendance as NASCAR racing roars to life at the Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Homestead Mayor Steve Losner. “Just as the thunder of the machines and the skill of the drivers on the newest track was a symbol of hope and renewal for our community following Hurricane Andrew three decades ago, the return of auto racing with guests in the stands serves as a strong symbol of normalcy and resiliency, not only for Homestead but the State of Florida and our great Nation.”

The following is the complete schedule for the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 (250 miles) 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Baptist Health 200 (201 miles)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 miles) 12:00 noon (FS1)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (400 miles) 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Times are ET

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR weekend was originally scheduled to be run March 20-22.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR