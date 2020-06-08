Convoy of Hope Organizes Relief Effort at Martinsville Speedway

As NASCAR returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville), the Joey Logano Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, and Elevation Outreach, an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, N.C., are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring food, water and hygiene supplies to the speedway for an event to support Henry County on Thursday, June 11.

“Since initiating the Joey Logano Foundation / Elevation Outreach COVID-19 $1M Response & Relief Fund, we’ve been able to make a significant impact in multiple communities by focusing on educational equality, food distribution, financial shortages and medical supplies,” said Joey Logano, Chairman of the Joey Logano Foundation. “Since inception, one of my favorite events throughout this initiative has been the mobile distribution event with Convoy of Hope in Darlington, S.C. This was my favorite event because with just one truck, we were able to provide necessary supplies to almost 1,000 families. Plus, it was cool to see top NASCAR leadership and members from The NASCAR Foundation attend the event in Darlington to help make it a huge success.”

Convoy of Hope will provide more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to approximately 1,000 households/vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at the track. This will be the second event held at a NASCAR-owned facility following the first joint relief effort at Darlington Raceway on May 18.

“During these trying times for our country, it’s been incredibly inspiring to see the industry rally around these special events to help give back to communities in need,” said Logano. “After seeing how impactful Darlington went, we quickly moved forward and scheduled our next event with Convoy of Hope in Martinsville, Va. on June 11. My hope is that by everyone doing their part, we can maintain hope and continue to get through this together.”

As Henry County has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility also supported the community by hosting COVID-19 testing prior to race week.

“We are honored the Joey Logano Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, Elevation Outreach, and Convoy of Hope are bringing relief efforts to Martinsville and Henry County,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our region, so we are grateful for their commitment to support families in our community.”

In compliance with guidelines set by the federal, state and local health officials, the event will follow a contactless point-of-distribution model to ensure the safety of staff and Convoy of Hope’s deserving guests. As residents arrive at the speedway, food will be placed in the trunk or backseat of the vehicles by volunteers.

Guests may pick up donations in the bus parking lot at Gate 13 on Clover Road located across the street from the Track Services building at Martinsville. Access to Clover Road is available from Industrial Park Drive on Thursday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

To learn more about Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org.

Martinsville Speedway PR