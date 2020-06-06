Dixon leads Genesys 300 practice session at Texas Motor Speedway

Five-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion Scott Dixon topped the speed chart with the quickest practice lap in the 24-car field for tonight's Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

A three-time winner (2018, 2015, 2008) at No Limits, Texas, the New Zealand native put the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda atop the leaderboard on the 59th of his 60 practice laps with a time of 24.000 seconds at 215.995 mph.

U.S. Concrete Qualifying is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Genesys 300 will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. CT, with the green flag to wave at 7:10 p.m.

The balance of the top-five were Colton Herta (No. 88 Capstone Turbine Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda) at 24.168/214.491, Patricio O'Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet) at 24.187/294.326, Zach Veach (No. 26 Gainbridge Andretti Autosport Honda) at 24.190/214.298, and Marco Andretti (No. 98 U.S. Concrete Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda) at 24.194/214.264.

Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion and defending Texas Motor Speedway race winner Josef Newgarden was seventh in his No. 1 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet at 24.302 and 213.308.

James Hinchcliffe, driving the No. 29 Genesys Andretti Autosport Honda, was 17th with a best lap of 24.497 at 211.610.

