Dixon leads Genesys 300 practice session at Texas Motor Speedway

Five-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion Scott Dixon topped the speed chart with the quickest practice lap in the 24-car field for tonight's Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
A three-time winner (2018, 2015, 2008) at No Limits, Texas, the New Zealand native put the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda atop the leaderboard on the 59th of his 60 practice laps with a time of 24.000 seconds at 215.995 mph.
U.S. Concrete Qualifying is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Genesys 300 will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. CT, with the green flag to wave at 7:10 p.m.
The balance of the top-five were Colton Herta (No. 88 Capstone Turbine Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda) at 24.168/214.491, Patricio O'Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet) at 24.187/294.326, Zach Veach (No. 26 Gainbridge Andretti Autosport Honda) at 24.190/214.298, and Marco Andretti (No. 98 U.S. Concrete Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda) at 24.194/214.264.
Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion and defending Texas Motor Speedway race winner Josef Newgarden was seventh in his No. 1 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet at 24.302 and 213.308.
James Hinchcliffe, driving the No. 29 Genesys Andretti Autosport Honda, was 17th with a best lap of 24.497 at 211.610.
Notes:
Cautions during practice occurred after spins by Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport Honda), Ed Carpenter (No. 20 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet) and Rinus VeeKay (No. 21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet). Each was seen and released from the Wise Health System infield care center.
FOLLOW S:
Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's events by following on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Texas Motor Speedway mobile app.
TMS PR