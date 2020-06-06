Practice rained out at Grandview - reset for June 13, racing starts on June 20

All was ready at Grandview Speedway Friday night for an exciting evening of action featuring practice sessions for all classes of competition but Ma Nature had a different idea as rain showers forced the practice to be postponed after just 30 minutes of on-track activity. More than 70 race cars were in the pits when the rain came. Practice action is now scheduled for Saturday, June 13th starting at 5 p.m. Activity on the one-third-mile, banked clay track will run until 9 p.m.

The practice session will now allow fans in the grandstands to enjoy the chance to see the racers testing their new equipment as they get ready for the 2020 season. Fans will be admitted free and are being asked to be respectful of each other’s space and social distance when not with family members.

Pit admission is $30 and the concessions will be open. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. Sanitizers and other sanitary items will be in place.

After a delay of four months due to COVID-19 the official start of the 58th consecutive is set for Saturday, June 20th at 7:30 p.m. when the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be at the attraction. Pit gates open at 5:30 p.m. and admission to the pits, no license required is $30. Drivers and owners are asked to please go to www.grandviewspeedway.com and print off the W-2 form and return it to the pit office on opening day. Additional details will be announced shortly.

It is recommended, if at all possible, that attendees bring exact change so there is limited exchange of money.

It is also recommended that all attending wear a mask when they cannot practice social distancing but it is not mandatory.

All that are planning to attend should be aware that there is no COVID-19 waiver to be signed for the event.

“We appreciate the continued interest and support being shown Grandview by racers, fans and media,” said track general manager Tina Rogers. “We, the Rogers family, are most anxious to get the new season started. Please remember that this is a “new normal” for all of us. Fans that are not sitting with family members are asked to practice social distancing. There are ample seating areas to do that when possible.”

In addition it is suggested that those who do not feel well or feel uncomfortable being around others please do not attend.

Non-smokers are reminded that their section is located within the non-alcohol section of the grandstands.

Season pass holders are advised that the passes will not be honored due to the shortened season. Those having passes should return them in exchange for a 2021 season pass. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope and mail to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505.

The first Enduro action of the season is scheduled for Sunday, June 14th at 1 p.m. Joining the Outlaw Enduros will be the Blast from the Past Vintage racers and 600 Modifieds.

Information on Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR