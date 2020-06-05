Friday Night Heat at Kingsport Speedway canceled due to pending weather conditions

Due to pending weather conditions we have decided in the best interest of competitors and fans to cancel tonight’s racing activities

The next event at Kingsport Speedway will be Friday, June 12th. Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full revised race day schedule is coming soon. Adult grandstand admission Friday $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

Other Notes:

We will not be racing on Friday, June 19th

Full 2020 revised schedule coming soon!

This race is a Contingency Connection Racer Rewards event. Contingency Connection offers nearly $150,000 in national contingency awards. Visit contingencyconnection.com to see a list of over 100 sponsors posting awards for grassroots racers this season.

KPS PR