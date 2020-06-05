Darlington Raceway to host track laps on Saturday, June 20, benefitting VFW's Sports Clips Help a Hero program

Darlington Raceway (Darlington), Sport Clips Haircuts, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval to support service members and veterans on Saturday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a $30 donation per car, fans will be allowed to drive three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame and receive two tickets to the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 5. With each donation, $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program.

“Track Laps is a unique community showcase of the Lady in Black to benefit our valued service members and veterans,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to continue to support the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program that has a tremendous impact in every branch of service. We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track for a memorable Track Laps experience for a good cause.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips Haircuts has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. To date, the program has awarded more than 1,600 scholarships totaling nearly $8 million. For more information about the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, visit vfw.org/scholarship.

Darlington will open its gates for fans to drive three laps around the track on June 20 beginning at 1 p.m. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:

To participate, drivers much be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Driver and passengers must sign a waiver of liability in advance of track laps.

All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Vehicle headlights must be on at all times.

Maximum speed for track laps is 70 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Darlington has the right to cancel the event due to weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington will issue an official announcement and a reschedule date on darlingtonraceway.com and the track’s social channels.

For more information on Track Laps, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.

Darlington Raceway PR