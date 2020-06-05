Blue-Emu, NASCAR & Martinsville Speedway to Honor Frontline Healthcare Workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville on Monday, June 8

In advance of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, Blue-Emu, NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville) will honor frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville as they continue to battle the effects of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County, Va. on Monday, June 8 at 2 p.m.

Sovah Health – Martinsville CEO Dale F. Alward will be joined by Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace on behalf of Blue-Emu for the special event. Wallace will lead a parade of NASCAR haulers around the Sovah Health – Martinsville campus driving Martinsville’s Ford Mustang Pace Car. All four will be available for media opportunities following the event.

For over three decades, Sovah Health – Martinsville has served as the official healthcare provider for the track. In 2020, the facility is celebrating its 50th year of continuous operation in Martinsville, Va.

“We are grateful to join our entitlement partner Blue-Emu to recognize local frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville,” said Campbell. “Sovah Health is a long-time valuable partner with the speedway, so we’re honored to recognize their sacrifices to care for our community during their 50th anniversary celebration.”

In addition to the parade, Blue-Emu will provide employees with samples of Blue-Emu products and serve a meal for employees of the 220-bed facility located approximately 15 minutes away from the speedway.

“We are proud to support the community involvement that has encompassed the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500,” said Ben Blessing, EVP of Marketing, Blue-Emu. “It is purely humbling to be a part of such an incredible group of people banning together to provide for those in need.”

The event at Sovah Health – Martinsville was part of a full day of activities involving NASCAR in the region. Earlier in the day the NASCAR Transportation team made a stop in Greensboro, N.C. to visit Mack Truck headquarters. Mack Trucks is an official partner with NASCAR and the visit was part of NASCAR recognizing essential and front line workers.

Campbell was in Greensboro to thank all the drivers of Mack Trucks for their continued efforts to keeps products and goods moving throughout the country as efforts continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be the first Cup night race in the 73-year history of Martinsville. The race will be run without fans in attendance, and will be broadcast nationally on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on June 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Martinsville Speedway PR