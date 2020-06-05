AFT Returns to Race at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Friday, Jun 05
AFT Returns to Race at Devil&#039;s Bowl Speedway

American Flat Track announced today its plan to return to a mecca of dirt track racing - Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX - for its Dallas Half-Mile I and Dallas Half-Mile II doubleheader weekend on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26

 

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, this half-mile black clay racetrack is best known as the birthplace of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

 

Flat track fans will recall AFT's previous visit to Devil's Bowl for three consecutive years beginning with AMA Hall-of-Famer Will Davis's win in 1993. "The Findlay Flyer" and AMA Hall-of-Famer Steve Morehead went on to dominate this track in the following years, winning two of the three pro flat track events ever held at the speedway. This year, Morehead, now serving as Track Director for American Flat Track, will return to Devil's Bowl Speedway for the first time in nearly three decades.

 

"I think it’s awesome we are returning to Devil's Bowl Speedway," said Morehead.  The facilities were always great and fan-friendly. The racetrack was a great one to ride - it holds so much moisture and you can get a lot of speed on that back straight into Turn 3. I think we are going to see some great racing and maybe even a first-time Main event winner in the AFT SuperTwins class."

 

"We couldn't be more excited to have American Flat Track return to our historic Devil's Bowl Speedway," said Lanny Edwards, Track Promoter of Devil's Bowl Speedway. "Both our racetrack and AFT are known for putting on some of the best racing in the world, so we know it'll be an event that fans won't want to miss."

 

“Devil’s Bowl Speedway is legendary in the Southwest as a high banked half-mile with tacky black clay,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “The track features a unique D-shape and I’m confident the venue will offer great AFT racing for our fans.”

 

Tickets for AFT's return to the historic Devil's Bowl Speedway for the 2020 Dallas Half-Mile I and Dallas Half-Mile II doubleheader weekend on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 will be available for purchase the coming weeks. Stay tuned to www.americanflattrack.com and AFT's social media channels for ticketing announcements and the latest updates on AFT's upcoming 2020 season.

 

For more information on American Flat Track visit www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To get the latest American Flat Track clothing and merchandise visit www.americanflattracker.com.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

