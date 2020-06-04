Entry lists show stacked fields for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend

This year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in recent history at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A full field of 40 cars is entered to compete in the 325-lap, 500-mile race on the 1.54-mile oval. The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and PRN at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Among those entered to race is Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott, who’s hot off a win at Atlanta’s sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway one week ago. The Georgia driver is looking to have a similar performance Sunday.

“Anytime you go to your home track you want to do good and I still have that drive to want to do that,” Elliott said. “We had a good run there in ’17 and since then it’s been really bad so I hope this weekend goes better and we can try to be a contender and I think we can do that.”

Elliott will also be in action on Saturday in the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 (June 6 at 1 p.m. on FS1 and MRN) NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race. 40 trucks are slated to take the green flag including Kyle Busch, who Elliott dueled in Charlotte on his way to claiming Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis’ $100,000 bounty. This weekend Lemonis has again upped the ante, offering up $25,000 to a full time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series crew that can take the checkered flag.

Following the Gander Trucks race 37 teams are entered to compete in the EchoPark 250 (June 6 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and PRN) NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Four of those teams will be racing for an extra $100,000 in the Dash 4 Cash: Bristol Xfinity Series winner Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Atlanta native Brandon Jones, and rookie Harrison. The highest finishing eligible driver will claim the prize.

AMS PR