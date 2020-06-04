Pocono Raceway To Host Five Races in Three Days and Celebrates Family Farms with Pocono Organics

Following NASCAR’s schedule announcement today, Pocono Raceway’s 2020 Doubleheader Weekend will feature five races in three days from Friday, June 26 - Sunday, June 28. These events, as previously announced and in accordance with Pennsylvania state officials’ guidance, will take place without fans in attendance. Additionally, Pocono Raceway has partnered with Pocono Organics, a regenerative organic farm located on track property, for Saturday’s Race for Family Farms program.

The three-day race weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, live on FS1, at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26. The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. It will be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute, airing live on FOX, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race will broadcast live on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. The final race of the doubleheader weekend will be the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350, live on FS1, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday.

“Race fans are Pocono Raceway’s lifeblood and family farmers are the lifeblood of our country,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “We will miss the fans’ passion, laughs, cheers and smiles as the green flag drops in the Pocono Mountains later this month. We encourage fans to enjoy the live race broadcasts on FOX and FS1, engage with Pocono Raceway’s social media platforms and share in our mutual appreciation for family farms across this nation.”

The unprecedented collaboration between Pocono Organics, Farm Aid, and Rodale Institute will celebrate and raise resources through www.farmaid.com/pocono to benefit the local and dedicated heroes of our food system – family farmers – who tirelessly worked across our country to keep food on our plates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Farmers have always worked extremely hard, but have been working even harder during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve their local communities when people couldn’t get food in stores,” said Ashley Walsh, founder of Pocono Organics, one of the largest regenerative organic farms in North America and a global center for research, education, and discovery. “One of the positive outcomes from the pandemic is a stronger, local connection between consumers and family farms.”

Recognizing the decades-long connection between NASCAR, its fans, and the American farmer - the people who fuel us all – Walsh, granddaughter of Doctor’s Joe and Rose Mattioli (founders of Pocono Raceway,) wanted to bring together organizations that were dedicated to agriculture and farming to create an event to help raise resources to benefit family farms.

“Race for Family Farms is a tremendous way to help many local farmers keep their farms open,” Walsh continued. “In my mind, it’s really simple – no farmers, no food. We couldn’t be more proud to partner with the passionate people at Farm Aid and Rodale Institute to make a difference for farmers.”

Spearheaded by Willie Nelson 35 years ago, Farm Aid is a voice and advocate for America’s family farmers. Through the Race for Family Farms campaign, Farm Aid is seeking to raise funds to support their COVID-19 Farmer Resilience Initiative and other programs via www.farmaid.com/pocono .

"Independent family farmers and ranchers are essential to every community – especially during this global health crisis," said Steve Snyder, Development and Brand Director of Farm Aid. "We're all relying on farmers for the good food we need, and farmers are relying on our support to help them overcome the tough challenges they're facing. Farm Aid is proud to be participating with our friends at the Rodale Institute and grateful to Pocono Organics for sharing Farm Aid’s work for family farmers with a generous NASCAR audience."

Rodale Institute is the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture research and education for more than 70 years. The Institute has led groundbreaking research studies that put science behind the power and impact of regenerative organic farming on local and global levels. Pocono Organics is one of Rodale Institute’s largest satellite farms where they collaborate on research and best-practices initiatives to drive industry-wide advancements.

“Rodale Institute is incredibly excited to bring regenerative organic agriculture to the NASCAR audience in partnership with Pocono Organics,” said Jeff Moyer, Rodale Institute CEO. “The Race for Family Farms is an opportunity for our nation’s sports fans to learn more about the critical role that organic and local farmers play in healing people and the planet. Especially in times of uncertainty, farmers need our support more than ever and we thank Pocono Organics for the opportunity to shed a light on the important work of farmers everywhere.”

