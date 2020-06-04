Terre Haute Action Track To Open Season June 20 With Flat Track Motorcycle Event

The start of the 2020 racing season is just around the corner for fans of the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, IN. After a couple early season cancellations due to COVID-19, track officials have announced that Saturday, June 20 will be the season opener, as the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour will race.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday, June 6, the motorcycle event was moved back two weeks as Indiana guidelines open up for tracks, starting on June 14. The June 20 event will be held with social distancing guidelines in effect, utilizing a 50% capacity rule.

Eight different classes of motorcycles will pace the ½-mile oval. Fans will see action from the All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 250 Amateur, 450 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Senior 40+, Open Vintage (1980 & Older), and Holligan.

At the track, pits will open on Saturday, June 20 at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00 when practice begins, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand pricing is $15, infield $10, and kids 11 and under will be free. Advance sale tickets will be available, starting Friday, June 5 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Entry forms, tickets, and more info will be available at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR