Baptist Health named entitlement sponsor of NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have become heroes in their own right. Next weekend, a leading local healthcare provider will once again be front and center when NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for one of the track’s four races.

Baptist Health will serve the entitlement partner for the Speedway’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race. The race – Baptist Health 200 – will commence the quartet of events over the weekend and will run on Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 pm. It will be televised nationally on FS1.

“We have enjoyed an outstanding partnership with Baptist Health over the past several years, and this entitlement takes our relationship to another level,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “They have been known as one of the top healthcare providers in South Florida for years, and many of the area’s most notable figures and entities utilize their exceptional care. We are excited to have them as an integral part of our upcoming NASCAR weekend, as they get the recognition that they deserve.”

“Baptist Health’s success in serving our community relies on how we engage with our community partners,” said Kenneth Spell, CEO of Homestead Hospital, part of Baptist Health. “This sponsorship strengthens our connection with our neighbors, the Homestead-Miami Speedway, by serving as a valuable partner at one of their marquee events. We look forward to participating in this exciting race in a way that aligns with our core mission of prioritizing people’s health and well-being.”

The following is the complete schedule for the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 12:30 pm (FS1)

Baptist Health 200 (201 miles)

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles)* 12:00 noon (FS1)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (400 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

*Realigned race from Iowa Speedway; “Dash 4 Cash” race Times are ET

Homestead Miami Speedway PR