100,000 More Reasons to Win at Dega: Quartet to Vie for NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash $100,000 Bonus

If winning at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s biggest and baddest race track, is not enough, four drivers will have even more incentive – and 100,000 reasons – to claim their first triumph at the 2.66-mile track in the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 20.

It was announced today that for the third consecutive year, Talladega Superspeedway will be a part of the “Dash 4 Cash” initiative - a succession of races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that pays a $100,000 bonus to the highest finishing eligible driver. The MoneyLion 300, set for a 4:30 p.m. CDT start, will be the fourth race in the five-event program. In 2018, Elliott Sadler took home the extra cash at Talladega with a fifth-place result while Tyler Reddick, with his triumph in the 2019 MoneyLion 300, received the bonus $100,000 check.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an updated schedule for NASCAR’s 2020 Dash 4 Cash lineup is: Bristol Motor Speedway (qualifier on Monday, June 1); Atlanta Motor Speedway (Saturday, June 6); Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, June 14); Talladega Superspeedway (Saturday, June 20); and one additional NASCAR Xfinity Series race TBD.

The first of four Dash 4 Cash competitors to finish at Atlanta will win the $100,000 bonus. The winner and next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers will qualify for the next event, and so on.

In addition, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol with the qualifying event on Monday, June 1, Xfinity plans to make donations in each Dash 4 Cash race market, reaffirming their companywide commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.



Originally scheduled during the weekend of April 24-26, the MoneyLion 300 will be a part of a Talladega Superspeedway tripleheader weekend, June 20-21. The three-race slate includes the following:

Saturday, June 20

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200: 1 p.m. CDT (FS1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300: 4:30 p.m. CDT (FS1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90)

Sunday, June 21

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: 2:00 p.m. CDT (FOX, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90)

TSS PR