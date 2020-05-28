NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to serve as Dash 4 Cash event

There will be a lot at stake the weekend of June 13-14, as Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to four NASCAR races over the course of two days. Those incentives just got a little greater.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday, June 14 at 12:00 noon (FS1), will now serve as one of the five “Dash 4 Cash” events in 2020, it was announced today. It is a race that was realigned from Iowa Speedway.

The Dash 4 Cash is a succession of races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that provides bonus money to the highest finishing eligible driver in each race.

The updated schedule for NASCAR’s 2020 Dash 4 Cash program is as follows: Monday, June 1 – Bristol Motor Speedway (qualifier); Saturday, June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway; Sunday, June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway; Saturday, June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway; one additional Xfinity Series race TBD.

The first of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors to finish at Atlanta will win the $100,000 bonus. The winner and the next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers will qualify for the next event, at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14.

In addition, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol with the qualifying event on Monday, June 1, Xfinity plans to make donations in each Dash 4 Cash race market, reaffirming their companywide commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.

The following is the complete schedule of events for Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR race weekend, which was originally slated for March 20-22.

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (201 miles) 12:30 pm (FS1)

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles)* 12:00 noon (FS1)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (400 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

*Realigned race from Iowa Speedway; Dash 4 Cash race Times are ET

Homestead Miami Speedway PR