$100k up for grabs in first "Dash 4 Cash" race at AMS

The stakes just got higher for the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6.

As part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule, the EchoPark 250 will be the first for this year’s Dash 4 Cash bonus program, which puts an additional $100,000 up for grabs for four eligible drivers.

Four Xfinity Series regulars will be eligible to compete in the Dash 4 Cash at AMS based on the finishing order at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 1. The driver that finishes the highest among the four Dash 4 Cash competitors will take home an extra $100,000.

“The EchoPark 250 is always a thrilling race and this just sweetens the pot,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I can’t wait to see the show these drivers will put on as they chase a $100,000 pay day.”

The EchoPark 250 is part of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s unique NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, June 6. The EchoPark 250 will air live on FOX and PRN at 4:30 p.m. following the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, which begins at 1:00 p.m. on FS1 and MRN. The weekend is capped off with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. on FOX and PRN.

AMS PR