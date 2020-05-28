Darlington Raceway to host graduation ceremonies for SC Governor's School for Science and Mathematics

After successfully restarting the 2020 NASCAR racing season, Darlington Raceway is shifting gears to host another important event – a high school graduation ceremony.

On Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., the track will serve as a backdrop for graduation ceremonies for the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). The school, located in Hartsville, S.C., will feature over 120 senior graduates as part of its 2020 class.

“We’re pleased to host the graduation ceremonies for the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “It’s important for graduating seniors to receive the proper recognition and send off before they enter the world and we’re honored that we can assist with that.”

“This has been a very unique and challenging school year for our students due to the global pandemic,” said Dr. Ershela Sims, GSSM Interim President. “This is an extraordinary time in the history of our school and our world. Creativity and excellence are hallmarks of GSSM’s history, and we are sure that we will live up to that legacy as we honor the GSSM Class of 2020 with such a memorable graduation ceremony.”

The graduation will be held in the ADA parking lot on track property with all parents and participants staying in their personal vehicles and social distancing during the ceremony. Following the ceremony, graduates will receive an opportunity to take a lap around the track and get their picture taken in their vehicles on the start/finish line.

Darlington Raceway PR