Rain Postpones Alsco Uniforms 500 Until Thursday

With continued inclement weather around the track, NASCAR has postponed the Alsco Uniforms 500 until Thursday.

Green flag is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with the action set to air on FS1. Click here for tune-in graphics for tomorrow's race.

Charlotte-native William Byron will lead the field to green, with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman joining him on the front row. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, Brad Keselowski, will start 20th.

Click here for a row-by-row starting order for the Alsco Uniforms 500.

CMS PR