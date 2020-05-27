Alsco Uniforms 500 News & Notes

Chase Elliott held off a hard-charging Kyle Busch in Tuesday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 to take the checkered flag and win a $100,000 charity bounty to support COVID-19 relief.

It was Elliott's first truck win since Martinsville in 2017 and snapped a seven-race Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win streak for Busch, who charged through the field multiple times to narrowly miss getting to Victory Lane.

Wednesday marks the fourth consecutive day of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as NASCAR's Cup Series drivers will provide the final performance of a wild week at America's Home for Racing with the Alsco Uniforms 500.

Can Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski go back-to-back at Charlotte? Will Busch get redemption after a tough loss in the truck series? Might Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick or another member of the talented rookie class find their way to the front? Or can Jimmie Johnson strike one last time in May at Charlotte?

The race is scheduled to be broadcast on FS1 beginning at 8 p.m.

CMS PR