SVRA confirms dates at Road America & Mid-Ohio

Speedway News
Tuesday, May 26 16
SVRA confirms dates at Road America &amp; Mid-Ohio

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today affirmed June dates at both Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.  The agreement with Road America is a new date after a postponement from the original May 15 -17 Vintage Festival. Fathers’ Day June 18 – 21 weekend became available with the postponement of the Brickyard Invitational at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and changes to the Indy car date originally planned at Road America at that time. Mid-Ohio will take place on its previously announced date, June 25 – 28.

SVRA will share the Road America race weekend with Blue Marble Radical Cup’s unique form of sports car racing. The SpeedTour Festival formula will return at Mid-Ohio, featuring SVRA and Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

The Mid-Ohio races will be live-streamed. Fans around the globe can enjoy the competition through free streaming media to their phones, tablets, and computers. Free downloads are available for both Apple and Android. There are separate apps for SVRA and Trans Am.

“Road America and Mid-Ohio are important venues for our sport and as the economy opens, we are able to move forward with responsible precautions,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Our goal is to make SVRA and SpeedTour racing safer than going to the grocery store.”

“Vintage racing is important to Road America and we are delighted to keep SVRA on our schedule this season,” said Road America President and General Manager, Michael Kertscher. “I am proud that everyone in motorsports is pitching in to make the best of a situation we absolutely did not want and could not have planned for. This was a perfect opportunity to get SVRA back and give all our fans another reason to take in Father’s Day at America’s National Park of Speed. Fans will also have the opportunity to watch the Blue Marble Radical Cup during the SVRA Vintage Weekend.”  

 

As part of its commitment to honoring America's heroes, Road America will also provide FREE admission to all active, reserve-duty military and veterans with ID during the SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend, June 18-21, at Road America. Gates will open to the public each day at 7 a.m.

Anyone 16-years-old and under are always FREE with a paying adult at the gate. All races will run rain or shine. A tentative event schedule for each event will be posted at www.roadamerica.com.

 

Fans are encouraged to follow safe practices at Road America, such as social distancing (maintaining six feet from others), frequent hand washing, or using one of the many new sanitizer stations located throughout the facility. Cloth face coverings are encouraged in areas where social distancing is difficult. For additional details on Road America’s Active Measures Against COVID-19, fans are encouraged to check out its website at www.roadamerica.com/covid-19

Car owner registrations for both race weekends are open at www.svra.com. Owners who filed entries for Road America’s original date are welcome to register at no additional fee if they wish.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sunday's BMS Cup Series race named Food City Presents Supermarket Heroes 500 to honor grocery store front-line workers Rip Williams vs Richard Griffin in Perris Auto Speedway fans best sprint car drivers challenge »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top