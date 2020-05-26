Sunday's BMS Cup Series race named Food City Presents Supermarket Heroes 500 to honor grocery store front-line workers

Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City officials announced today a fitting new event name for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at The Last Great Colosseum, The Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.



From the cashiers to the stock room workers to those in the fresh departments, along with the truck drivers who transport the food and supplies across the country, Food City will honor all of those who work directly assisting customers and the thousands more behind the scenes with the Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.



“We’re so proud of our friends at Food City for creating this appropriate new event name for Sunday’s race,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those who have worked tirelessly in the grocery industry to keep the shelves stocked so that we can all keep food on our tables, just can’t be thanked enough. Their efforts are amazing and we’re happy to provide a spotlight and tribute to their incredible dedication during The Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.”



Food City has been the title sponsor of the BMS Spring Race since 1992, and executives of the expansive southeastern based grocery chain that serves parts of four states felt the name change was the right thing to do to honor all of those serving on the front lines within the supermarket industry across the United States and around the world.



“Like our counterparts throughout this great nation, our dedicated team of associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City. “From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line store associates to those working behind the scenes, this is truly a team effort. We’re proud to have this opportunity to honor supermarket heroes around the country for their hard work and dedication, as Food City proudly presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.”



The 60th running of The Food City presents SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 will be held Sunday, May 31st at Bristol Motor Speedway with live coverage provided by FS1 and PRN starting at 3:30 p.m.

BMS PR