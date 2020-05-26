Local Racing Classes To Return To Federated I-55 Speedway This Saturday Night

Speedway News
Tuesday, May 26 16
Local Racing Classes To Return To Federated I-55 Speedway This Saturday Night

Local racing returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely, MO, this coming Saturday night, May 30. DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Pro 4 Stocks will be in action.

The track opened up on May 9 with a three division show that brought out nearly 150 cars. After a weekend of rain, the track was back in action this past weekend with a NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car doubleheader that saw Brad Sweet win on Friday night and Kyle Larson take the victory Saturday.

Tickets for this Saturday’s event will be available at the gate on raceday, as will pit passes. Fans are encouraged to wear masks, utilize the 6 foot social distancing rules, bring along hand sanitizer, and not attend if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00 PM, hotlaps will begin at 6:30, racing at 7:00 PM.

I-55 Speedway PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« YellaWood® Brand Pressure Treated Pine to be Title Sponsor of Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday's BMS Cup Series race named Food City Presents Supermarket Heroes 500 to honor grocery store front-line workers »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top