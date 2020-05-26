"Mr. Outside", Rod Snyder Jr. set to return to Mahoning Valley Speedway after 13 year layoff

When the 2020 season at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway gets underway there will be quite a bit of anxious drivers raring to get back to the business of racing.



And, while many have sat out the past few months due to the COVID-19, there is one driver who has waited over 13 years.



That is indeed a stretch but dusting off the rust shouldn’t take long when considering it’s none other than five-time Modified track champion Rod Snyder Jr., one of the most prolific drivers to ever turn a lap at the paved ¼-mile oval.



Snyder, best known as “Mr. Outside” for his trademark high line groove of making laps and passing car, has gathered up many of his old crew and is ready to return to the track that he once starred at for 20 years.



“We all got together, a couple of the old guys and they started talking about maybe getting another car and I said I don’t want to be there every Saturday night and they all agreed that’s exactly what they wanted to do too,” explained 56-year old Snyder.



“We decided to just run the bigger shows and that’s it. I don’t want to be pressured into a point’s race or anything like that. We just want to go there and try and have some fun and I’m game for that.”



Snyder will campaigning with JD Motorsports and carry his signature No. 76. Guy, “Smiley” Bowman returns as crew chief.



The team purchased the former Jared Nace No. 28 and have been steadily going over things in preparation for their first outing. In this case race number one of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series which will be the Doug Hoffman Tribute 60.



“It’s a pretty decent piece. Jared had a very good car especially compared to what I ran back in the day. We’ll be ready for Opening Day – whenever that may be,” said Snyder.



Snyder stands as the only driver in eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing history to win five consecutive championships, doing so from 1995-99.



He began racing at Mahoning Valley in 1987 and last ran in 2007. In that time he collected 30 wins, 21 with the Modified and nine more in a Late Model. Snyder also has a pair of wins at Evergreen Raceway. He also had stints at Flemington Fair Speedway.



After hanging up his helmet he was an infrequent visitor at the track, opting to stay away knowing all well that the racing bug could strike at any time. There was the occasional visit to help some others and he noted that over the years there had been knocks at his door for those looking for advice which he always obliged.



“It was hard to watch and that’s why I stayed away. I could never sit in the stands and in the pits you keep busy enough where you’re doing something but I always still wanted to drive. I quite because of family obligations at the time and taking care of all that stuff but now their all grown up and doing great,” said Snyder.



“We’re going to the races and taking one car, eight tires and if something major breaks we’re going home. We’re not running for points. We’re going there to win the race for that night and that’s it – we’re going to have fun.”



Although Snyder sold off all he had after he stepped away, there is one very important means still available and that’s his years of knowledge.



“It’s still the same track. You have four wheels and a steering wheel and what you do with them is up to you. I’m ready to go.”



The last time Snyder won a feature was August 8, 2007, his second of that year. Despite being away for so long, the thrill of winning still burns inside him.



“It would be absolutely spectacular. That’s what we’re going for, we’re going to try. I still have fans out there and we plan to go out there and show them that we can still do this.”



MVS PR