Gen. Mark Milley to Serve as Grand Marshal For 61st Running of Coca-Cola 600

In a fitting tribute on Memorial Day Weekend, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, will give the virtual command to fire engines on Sunday as Grand Marshal for the 61st running of the Coca-Cola 600.

A native of Massachusetts, Gen. Milley graduated from Princeton University in 1980, where he received his commission from Army ROTC. He has held multiple command and staff positions in eight divisions and Special Forces throughout the last 39 years, most recently serving as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army until being named Chairman on Oct. 1, 2019.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

State of Freedom Address: Dr. Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense

Dr. Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense Invocation: Rev. Franklin Graham, President & CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association & Samaritan’s Purse

Rev. Franklin Graham, President & CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association & Samaritan’s Purse National anthem: Edward Schrank, 5-time head and neck cancer survivor from chemical exposure while serving 15 years in the United States Marine Corps

Dignitaries for Monday’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race include:

Invocation: Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack, U.S. Army (retired) and Vice President, Armed Forces Affairs, Speedway Motorsports

Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack, U.S. Army (retired) and Vice President, Armed Forces Affairs, Speedway Motorsports National Anthem: Cathy Mullins, Blue Star and Gold Star Mother from Owensboro, Ky.

Cathy Mullins, Blue Star and Gold Star Mother from Owensboro, Ky. Grand Marshal: Chad McKee, Director of Materials and Environmental Services at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC.

Dignitaries for Tuesday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race include:

Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach

Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: Briley Hussey of Kinston, NC

Briley Hussey of Kinston, NC Grand Marshal: Mark Michalko, Executive Director of the N.C. Education Lottery

Dignitaries for Wednesday’s Alsco 500 Cup Series race include:

Invocation: 1 st Sgt. Russell Bell, U.S. Army chaplain

1 Sgt. Russell Bell, U.S. Army chaplain Grand Marshal: Atrium Health frontline healthcare professionals

Fans are encouraged to tune in to pre-race coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 beginning at 6 p.m. on FOX. NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine – the only 600 mile race on the schedule – will also be broadcast on Performance Racing Network radio affiliates.

NASCAR on FOX continues Monday with the Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race at 7:30 p.m. on FS1; the N.C. Education Lottery 200 Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FS1 and the Alsco Uniforms 500 Cup Series race on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedways attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR