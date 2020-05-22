Rock Legends Meet, Perform Virtually To Give Miller Lite Carb Day Spirit to Indy 500 Fans

Fans of music and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge can enjoy a special treat starting today, as some of the world's biggest rock stars joined Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles and 2018 race winner Will Power for a Miller Lite Carb Day Rock 'n Roll Reunion available now online.

The fun conversation with the legendary musicians, nearly all of whom have performed at past Miller Lite Carb Day concerts at IMS, serves as the feature piece of #500atHome's Virtual Miller Lite Carb Day activities Friday, May 22. The video is available here at the IMS YouTube channel.

Music legends joining Boles virtually in the Miller Lite Carb Day Rock 'n Roll Reunion include:

•Bret Michaels of Poison (Performed on Miller Lite Carb Day in 2013)

•Don Barnes of 38 Special (2015)

•Kelly Hansen of Foreigner (2019)

•Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon (scheduled for 2020 but canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Power, an avid drummer, asked the musicians questions, took advice and got singing lessons from the group which collectively has sold more than 175 million albums around the world.

Sammy Hagar, who headlined Miller Lite Carb Day in 2014, was unable to join the Zoom chat but sent race fans and his rock 'n roll friends a special message, as did Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon, who performed on Miller Lite Carb Day in 2016 and sent a tribute video from his performance during the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Boles hosted the group of legends to give race fans missing the typical Miller Lite Carb Day music a little extra rock 'n roll spirit as the state of Indiana works toward getting Back on Track. The group chatted about their lives as performers and reminisced about their Miller Lite Carb Day performances at the Racing Capital of the World.

"I think I speak for all of us when I say that it's not lost on us that the people who are race fans are classic rock fans, and we love them for that," said Hansen, the lead singer of Foreigner, which headlined last year's Carb Day concert. "From open-wheel to NASCAR to motorcycles to anything like that, these people have really been staunch supporters, and they really know how to put their fists and the air and have a good time. So, we're always happy to play for race fans."

The conversation ended with a group karaoke of Poison's chart-topping single "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." Michaels sang and played guitar as Barnes, Hansen, Cronin and Power joined him in singing the iconic chorus for race fans around the country.

Power also will be featured on a special Miller Lite Carb Day Drivers and Drums chat with world-renown drummer Kenny Aronoff this evening, Friday, May 22. The video will premiere on all IMS social media channels at 8 p.m. (ET).

Amateur drummer Power and Aronoff, who has performed with superstars including John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and many more, discussed the unique similarities the two have as a race car driver and a musician. Aronoff also gave Power tips to improve his impressive drumming skills. They ended their chat with a virtual drum session in which Aronoff and Power rocked out with each other from their homes.

These fun videos are part of the #500AtHome program of Race Weekend activities, which culminate with the "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again" at 2 p.m. (ET) Sunday, May 24 on NBC. That special television program, hosted by Mike Tirico, features a replay of the thrilling 2019 race featuring in-depth commentary from winner Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi, and many other Race Day traditions and pageantry.

The 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge was postponed to Sunday, Aug. 23 from this Sunday due to the global health crisis.

