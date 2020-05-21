Auto Club Speedway to Host Unique Drive-Up Graduation Ceremonies for Fontana Unified School District

Auto Club Speedway has teamed up with Fontana Unified School District to provide the Class of 2020 a remarkable sendoff via special drive-up graduation ceremonies on pit road. Graduating seniors from multiple district high schools will be individually recognized and celebrated alongside their family and friends at the 2-mile oval, June 2-4.

“I’m honored that our facility will host so many outstanding young men and women as they are recognized and celebrated for their academic achievements,” said Dave Allen, Auto Club Speedway president. “These are unprecedented times facing our community and I’m proud that we can utilize Auto Club Speedway’s unique ability to safely and responsibly host several memorable high school graduations.”

Summit High School and A.B. Miller High School will hold their ceremonies on June 2, followed by Henry J. Kaiser High School and Fontana High School on June 3. Jurupa Hills High School will wrap up the three-day event when they celebrate their graduates on June 4. Utilizing the infield and pit road, these no-contact ceremonies will offer ample room for social distancing, allowing students to safely celebrate their graduation alongside their families and fellow graduates.

“We have a remarkable group of seniors, and we are committed to commemorating their accomplishments in a safe and exceptional manner,” said Randal S. Bassett, Fontana Unified superintendent. “We are incredibly thankful to Auto Club Speedway for helping provide a one-of-a-kind, memorable graduation experience for our Class of 2020.”

The ceremonies will feature traditional milestones – such as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, as well as the turning of the tassels – while adhering to local, State and CDC health guidelines. Each graduate is allowed one car with family joining them to participate in the ceremony; the graduates, wearing commemorative masks, will be allowed to leave their vehicles to receive a diploma and take a photo.

Further details such as graduation times and additional guidelines will be provided to families of graduating seniors.

ACS PR