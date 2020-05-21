Charlotte Motor Speedway, Partners ​​​​​​​Roll Out Virtual Fan Engagement Opportunities

As the ongoing pandemic precludes fans from taking in the action on-site when NASCAR returns to America’s Home for Racing this weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway and its partners will serve up a bevy of opportunities for fans to remain engaged and entertained through virtual activations.

“’Fans First’ is our mantra for each and every event that we produce, and that doesn’t change just because we can’t have them at the track with us during our biggest weekend of the year,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Thanks to the creativity and efforts of many of our blue chip partners, we’ve created a series of games, contests and activations to make the fans an active part of this unique Coca-Cola 600 weekend.”

Activations include:

Winner’s Circle: As NASCAR returns to racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is giving race fans a chance to win cool prizes simply by choosing the winner of one of NASCAR’s upcoming races.

The promotion is free and runs through the following NASCAR Cup Series events:

May 24: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

May 27: Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

May 31: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

June 7: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

All fans need to do is follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook or download the speedway’s mobile app and watch for each race’s Winner’s Circle prize announcement and entry link before each race. Fans who enter the promotion and choose a winner are automatically entered to win fun and exciting prizes like a portable Nexgrill, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 race tickets, Charlotte Motor Speedway merchandise and more.

Coca-Cola 600 Corn Hole Challenge: Fans looking to fill some time before the green flag drops on the 61st running of the Coca-Cola 600 can download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app and play the Coca-Cola 600 Corn Hole Challenge. Playing is free. Fans will even have the opportunity to wins prizes.

Alsco Best Uniform Contest: Cole Trickle’s ‘Mello Yello’ fire suit or Ricky Bobby’s ‘Wonderbread’ uniform? Forget March Madeness; this is May Madness. The age-old question of who wore it best will be answered in Alsco’s Best Uniform Contest. Fans can cast their votes each day in an elimination challenge to see who has the best uniform in racing. Simply follow Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Instagram stories daily to cast your vote. The winner will be announced before the Alsco 300 on May 25.

Curators’ Corner: Take a virtual visit to the Curators' Corner - a new way to share time-honored stories of NASCAR. Each week on nascarhall.com, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s curatorial team will bring fans in-depth interviews with members of the NASCAR community, timely takes on historical content and an insider look at everything from artifacts in the Hall to events and remarkable moments in NASCAR history.

Souvenir Program: Get ready for the weekend with Charlotte Motor Speedway’s first-ever digital souvenir program. The 140-page program features in-depth stories, colorful photos, driver bios, race facts and so much more. Celebrate the historic 60th anniversary season as drivers prepare to write the next chapter with the free program, available here.

Virtual Fan Zone: Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about many of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s partners, get access to exclusive content, discount coupons and more in a first-of-its-kind Virtual Fan Zone. Accessed through the speedway’s website, the Virtual Fan Zone gives fans a chance to interact with sponsors like Coca-Cola, Toyota, Alsco, Atrium Health and the North Carolina Education Lottery, among others, to get them revved up for fun at America’s Home for Racing.

In addition to getting in on the fun before the races go green, fans are encouraged to tune in to pre-race coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 beginning at 6 p.m. on FOX. NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine – the only 600 mile race on the schedule – will also be broadcast on Performance Racing Network radio affiliates.

