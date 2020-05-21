Alsco Named Title Sponsor of May 27 Race at Charlotte

Alsco, The Official Uniform Provider of Race Fans, has boosted its relationship with Charlotte Motor Speedway by signing on as title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series event on Wednesday, May 27 at the iconic speedway. The Alsco Uniforms 500 will be televised live at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Alsco also serves as title sponsor of Monday’s Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

“Alsco is playing a vital role by supplying hygienically clean uniforms to essential workers everywhere, and we’re honored to have Alsco Uniforms as the name on our NASCAR Cup Series event on May 27,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “Alsco’s dedication to providing uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) to all facets of the healthcare, automotive and food service industries is a testament to the vital role the company plays in everyday life. We’re proud of our relationship with Alsco and look forward to sharing a memorable night on May 27 at America’s Home for Racing.”

A fourth-generation, family-run business that introduced linen and uniform rental services to the world in 1889, Alsco is now the worldwide leader in the rental of table linen, uniforms and facility service products.

“We’re grateful for the steps Charlotte Motor Speedway has taken to follow the North Carolina health guidelines to ensure the safety of the drivers, crew members and fans remains at the forefront,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing at Alsco. “We’re glad to provide a lot of the products, like uniforms, face masks, hand soap and sanitizer, so these races can continue and bring enjoyment to living rooms around the country right now.”

Additionally, Alsco provides these same products to other racing partners like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Sonic Automotive.

CMS PR