Statement from Watkins Glen International regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Saturday Briefing

Watkins Glen International applauds the Governor’s thoughtful leadership during this unpreceded time. Today’s announcement is exciting for racing fans, and a positive step forward in the process of live events returning to New York State.

As the Governor stated, this applies to events beginning June 1. We will continue to work with NASCAR, health experts and government officials to take a measured approach to our event season as well as operate in a manner that ensures the safety of our competitors, staff and local community.

WGI PR