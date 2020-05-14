Texas Motor Speedway announces postponement of Gander Trucks SpeedyCash.com 400

The 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400, originally scheduled for June 5 at Texas Motor Speedway, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled by NASCAR for later in the year.

"NASCAR's announcement confirms that we plan to run all of the races on Texas Motor Speedway's 2020 schedule," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "Hopefully, conditions will change significantly enough that we will be able to do this with fans in the stands, too. That certainly is everybody's goal. Our 24th season of racing may yet be our best ever."

The 2020 NASCAR season resumes May 17 with seven races in 11 days after being postponed since early March. A NASCAR Cup Series race kicks off the juggernaut with the first of three races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, including a NASCAR Xfinity Race (May 19) and a second NASCAR Cup Series Race (May 20).

Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., then plays host to four races beginning with the May 24 Coca-Cola 600. The Memorial Day weekend classic will be followed by an Xfinity Series race (May 25), a Gander Trucks race (May 26) and will conclude with a second NASCAR Cup Series race (May 27).

The postponed O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR event, originally scheduled March 27-29, is still to be rescheduled.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES kicks off its 2020 season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway with the Genesys 300. The race will be a non-spectator event in accordance with current state and local guidelines. The Genesys 300 will be aired live on NBCSN beginning at 7 p.m. CT.