NASCAR returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway June 13 - 14

NASCAR will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway the weekend of June 13-14, it was announced today. Over the course of the two days, NASCAR will run four races across all three of its national series, highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 the afternoon of Sunday, June 14 to cap off the quartet of events. The weekend slate will also consist of a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Races (Saturday & Sunday), as well as a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race (Saturday).

The additional Xfinity Series event is a realigned race that was originally scheduled for June 13 at Iowa Speedway.

Due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, and in accordance with CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, all races will be run without spectators. All four races will be televised nationally, either on FOX or FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90.

The schedule for the weekend will consist of the following:

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (201 miles) 12:30 pm (FS1)

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Xfinity Series (250 miles) 12:00 noon (FS1)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (400 miles) 3:30 pm (FOX)

Times are ET

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR weekend was originally scheduled to be run March 20-22.

“We are excited that NASCAR is back up and running and that we have the chance to host four races in one weekend,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Commemorating our 25th anniversary in 2020, we certainly would have liked our fans to be able to join us for this milestone, but we hope they are able to enjoy four outstanding races from the comfort and safety of their homes. We view this as a tremendous opportunity to show off the unbridled beauty of our track and Miami to a national audience, as sports fans across the country are eager to watch live events once again. We look forward to playing an integral role in the return of professional sports to South Florida.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR